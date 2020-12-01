United Health Centers begins Covid-19 testing at Fresno Fairgrounds

United Health Centers has set up a mobile testing site at the Fresno Fairgrounds West Parking Lot on 1100 S. Chance Ave. Starting tomorrow, testing will take place every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

published on December 1, 2020 - 3:43 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

United Health Centers has teamed up with the City of Fresno to ramp up no-cost Covid-19 testing for local residents.

United Health Centers has set up a mobile testing site at the Fresno Fairgrounds West Parking Lot on 1100 S. Chance Ave. Starting tomorrow, testing will take place every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The collaboration is meant to help stop the spread on Covid-19 and help Fresno stay open.

“‘DO IT FOR THEM,’ the most vulnerable and at risk members of our community, our families, seniors, our first responders and our essential workers,” according to a UHC news release.

The site is meant to give plenty of space for people to drive up and walk up for testing services open to everyone. Pre-registration is requested by calling 800-492-4227.

Test results are expected to be communicated in three to four days.

UHC officials estimate they have tested more than 90,000 people since March for Covid-19.