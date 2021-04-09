09 Apr

Tulare students up for $130K Samsung STEM contest

published on April 9, 2021 - 2:46 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Tulare Union High School has been selected as a finalist in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow competition with a shot at winning $130,000 for their school.

Tulare Union was selected as one of 10 Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) teams in the final running for the contest, which is now open for public voting through the end of April.

The competition was designed to increase engagement and proficiency of STEM for K-12 students across the US and to challenge students to use those skills to improve their communities, according to the website.

Students created a device to study teenage traffic patterns at intersections using artificial intelligence, according to the team’s video. If Tulare Union wins, the prize can be used for Samsung products and resources for the school.

One can vote for any of the projects daily by visiting the Solve for Tomorrow website and clicking the “vote” button under the corresponding video.

 

 

