Tulare County assessor reopens counters to public

published on May 29, 2020 - 1:16 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Tulare County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder will reopen its counters to the public on June 1. The service counters have been closed since March 19 due the spread of the novel coronavirus.

To maintain health and safety environments for the public and county staff, the clerk’s office is urging the public to obtain applications or documents on the website first if they are available.

All business that must be conducted in person will be done adhering to social distancing protocols.

The offices of the Assessor/Clerk-Recorder are located at the County Civic Center, 221 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia.

For more information, visit the clerk’s office website at tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkrecorder