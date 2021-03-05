Breanna Hardy">
05 Mar

Tulare County adopts statewide vaccination booking system

published on March 5, 2021 - 11:25 AM
Written by

Tulare County announced that it is now using MyTurn, the statewide vaccination scheduling program.

Vaccination appointments are now available through the platform. The county had previously used an online form to collect information from people interested in receiving a vaccine. Some 50,000 people expressed interest.

The county is asking the public not to use the interest form any longer in order to pivot to MyTurn.

Through the statewide system, Tulare County residents can sign up to receive notifications via text or email when it is their turn to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The platform determines eligibility and allows people to schedule both first and second vaccination appointments.

Officials urge residents to use MyTurn as it is possible it could help secure a vaccination appointment sooner. However, MyTurn removes county barriers, making it possible for people outside of Tulare County to set appointments there. This is a concern among all counties in the Central Valley. It is unknown when the state will work to resolve this barrier issue.

Tulare County allows eligible individuals who work or reside in the county to receive the vaccine. The MyTurn website warns people against receiving a vaccination from outside their county, and people have been turned away from vaccination sites for not being able to prove their residency.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Are Fresno grocery workers entitled to hazard pay of an extra $3 an hour?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!