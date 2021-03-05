Tulare County adopts statewide vaccination booking system



Written by Breanna Hardy published on March 5, 2021 - 11:25 AM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Tulare County announced that it is now using MyTurn, the statewide vaccination scheduling program.

Vaccination appointments are now available through the platform. The county had previously used an online form to collect information from people interested in receiving a vaccine. Some 50,000 people expressed interest.

The county is asking the public not to use the interest form any longer in order to pivot to MyTurn.

Through the statewide system, Tulare County residents can sign up to receive notifications via text or email when it is their turn to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The platform determines eligibility and allows people to schedule both first and second vaccination appointments.

Officials urge residents to use MyTurn as it is possible it could help secure a vaccination appointment sooner. However, MyTurn removes county barriers, making it possible for people outside of Tulare County to set appointments there. This is a concern among all counties in the Central Valley. It is unknown when the state will work to resolve this barrier issue.

Tulare County allows eligible individuals who work or reside in the county to receive the vaccine. The MyTurn website warns people against receiving a vaccination from outside their county, and people have been turned away from vaccination sites for not being able to prove their residency.