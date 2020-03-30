Tower District restaurant closes its doors ‘indefinitely’

The Tower Sushi Facebook page announced it would close indefinitely. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A popular Tower District sushi restaurant will close its doors indefinitely.

According to a post on Tower Sushi’s Facebook page, a new owner purchased the building that houses the restaurant. Its last day is May 1, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tower Sushi is not allowed to open throughout the month of April, according to the post.

Calls to the restaurant Monday morning were not answered.

“We have enjoyed the past few years that we had with everyone,” the post said. “Thank you for always supporting us and making great memories together.”