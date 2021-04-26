Tiny homes provide huge relief to Creek Fire victims



Written by Frank Lopez published on April 26, 2021 - 2:53 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The 2020 Creek Fire, California’s largest single wildfire in state history, destroyed 853 structures, most of which were homes.

According to Fresno County Supervisor, over $250 million in homes were lost in the wild fire.

A Central Valley company is working to rebuild in Sierra Nevada area to get families back onto their property and into homes—tiny homes.

Rebuild Our Sierra, a grassroots fundraising effort created by the Greater Shaver Lake Vistors Bureau (GSLVB) nonprofit and Operation Tiny Home have partnered together to build tiny and small footprint homes for an affordable and easy way to get families back to their properties, according to a press release.

Rebuild Our Sierra has identified four families to be the first to receive Tiny Homes through the partnership launch with the visitor’s bureau.

“It will take a unified effort of volunteers, community leaders and creative ideas to help our mountain heal.” said Dylan Johnson, president of Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau in the release. “Finding and fostering long term relationships with organizations like Operation Tiny Home will be critical to long-term recovery.”

Communities that lost nearly everything in the Creek fire include Big Creek, Pine Ridge, Auberry, Alder Springs and Meadow lakes, as well as devastating the area near Shaver Lake.

The first recipient is a disabled veteran struggling with housing instability since losing his uninsured home.

All four families will be receiving $240,000 in assistance, collectively.

Operation Tiny Home donated nearly $20,000 in Milwaukee power tools through their Tool Distribution Program to help support 18 families in their rebuild efforts and will be distributed at the April 30th Creek Fire Resource Event In Prather.

To date, Rebuild Our Sierra has distributed over $18,000 in direct assistance to those affected by the Creek Fire. Between the partnership with Operation Tiny Homes and a $15,000 grant from Southern California Edison to Rebuild Our Sierra, they are still $140,000 short of their $240,000 goal.

They are seeking sponsors to assist the ongoing efforts of the program and additional programs to help rebuild mountain communities.

“A stable place to call home, along with the support of the community, will allow these families to heal and finally be able to rebuild their lives,” said Gabrielle Rapport, executive director of Operation Tiny Home. “Our custom housing solutions are thoughtfully designed and include all the amenities of a full-size house.”