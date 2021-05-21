21 May

This Valley-made treat wins national award

Clovis-based Enzo Olive Oil Company and P-R Farms, Inc. took home a silver award for Enzo’s Table pistachio cranberry biscotti from the Specialty Food Association 2021 Sofi Awards.

published on May 21, 2021
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Central Valley received national recognition from professional culinary experts. 

“We are excited to announce Enzo’s Table Pistachio Cranberry Biscotti, layered with freshly roasted California pistachios and tangy cranberries received the prestigious 2021 sofi Award,” said Enzo’s Table in an email to customers.

The awards have been presented for nearly 50 years, with the goal of recognizing innovation and highlighting flavors and creativity across the food industry. The Specialty Food Association is headquartered in New York City, where thousands of products are reviewed annually by a national panel of culinary experts. 

The biscotti entered the market in August, and was part of the cookies and snack bars category.

Enzo’s Table got its start four generations ago by Vincenzo Ricchiuti. His son, Pat Ricchuiti started a career as a grower, packer and shipper. P-R Farms, Inc. was born in 1956 after diversifying the business. Today P-R Farms, Inc. produces peaches, plums, apricots, nectarines, citrus, grapes, almonds and olives. In 2011 the Ricchuiti family harvested organic olives and established Enzo Olive Oil Company.

“Passed down from one generation to the next, the Enzo’s Table recipe is a true family treasure. With a devotion to bake the very best, an unwavering attention to detail is used from slicing each cookie to sourcing the freshest and finest ingredients,” the company said.

Subscribe Now!