This Northwest Fresno Latin restaurant is finding a new home, possible expansion

Written by Ben Hensley published on February 14, 2022 - 9:58 AM

Sabor Cocina Latina and Bar will be relocating to 7845 N. Palm Ave in Fresno this spring, and the owner and manager look to introduce new selections, as well as a new and larger space for patrons.

The restaurant opened its doors in March of 2015 on 4045 W. Figarden Dr., and manager, Alberto Torres said it’s time for a change, citing that customers tell them they deserve a location with “more foot traffic” in the area. Torres hopes the new location’s proximity to River Park increases its ability to attract more business.

Currently, the original location’s fate remains up in the air, as the owner is considering whether to remodel into a different style of restaurant, or sell the space.

“The plan as of right now is to move the location,” said Torres. “We don’t know exactly what we’re going to do with the current location as of right now.”

Torres mentioned the owner had considered transforming the current space into a “fast food” style taqueria restaurant, but hasn’t made a final decision.

Torres hopes the move will generate more foot and vehicle traffic to their location.

“We’ve been open for seven years, and I think it’s time for us to step it up a little bit,” Torres said.

The decision to open a new location is not a new one. Torres and the owner, Santos Arevalo discussed the plan to move before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The duo began looking for spaces to occupy before the pandemic started.

“We’re just glad that we didn’t move right before COVID because we wouldn’t be here if we had moved during the pandemic,” Torres said.

Additional seating and preparation space was the main reason for the selection of the new location on Palm.



Torres said that the patio is the only place that will be missing at the new location, but the seating space at the bar and restaurant will be nearly doubled. Bar seating will jump from seven seats to 14, and general seating will go from 54 to 85 seats.

“Definitely we’re going to be able to seat more guests, have a better bar, and we want to step it up a notch,” Torres continued. “Expect to see a very nice, sophisticated restaurant.”

Additional changes made will be to the restaurant’s hours of operation. Currently, Sabor Cocina Latina and Bar does not offer lunch, but with the opening of the new location, lunch will be served, along with a potential for Sunday brunch operation hours as well.

“At the other location, there’s a lot of business. We’re only about two blocks from River Park,” Torres said, regarding the increase in foot traffic in the location.

The menu will keep the same items with some additions, including a rotating schedule for specials. With added kitchen space, Torres said it only makes sense to add more dishes.

“It’s going to be the same menu, plus we’re going to add a few more dishes,” Torres said. “The new space’s kitchen is so much bigger [so] it works for us.”

Construction is, however, currently being delayed by the pandemic. Licensing from the city is the main hold-up that is causing the delay, but Torres said that the new location will hopefully open sometime this spring.

“They say that probably by May if everything works fine with the city permits,” Torres said.



Torres said that despite moving, the new location is not far from the original, and he and the owners are gracious to his patrons throughout the years.

“Hopefully they can follow us to the new location and help us succeed at the new location,” Torres said.