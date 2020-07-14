14 Jul

Think you have Covid-19? Remember to ‘COVID’

A group of public health agencies is calling on individuals experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 to COVID.

The San Joaquin Valley Public Health Consortium’s new messaging campaign — tagline “Don’t Feel Great – Self Isolate” urges residents to remember the acronym COVID:

C — Contact your job and tell them you are sick.
O — Observe your symptoms.
V — Visit your local public health website.
I — Isolate from others
D — Determine your close contacts

The group that consists of 11 health departments including Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties has launched two new websites to provide step-by-step instructions on how to self isolate, even in large families with limited space.

The websites are valleycovidhelp.com in English and ayudadelvallecovid.com in Spanish.

“Testing in California is limited and the turnaround time for results is delayed. In order for COVID-19 to be slowed, sick residents must take immediate action regardless of whether symptoms are mild or if they have a positive test result. Those who are sick or who have been exposed should assume they have COVID and self-isolate,” stated Madera County Department of Public Health Director Sara Bosse.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, shivering, sore throat, muscle pain, headache, and new loss of taste or smell. The risk of COVID can be lowered through social distancing, wearing face coverings, and practicing proper hygiene.

Subscribe Now!