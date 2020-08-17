These ten women selected for Marjaree Mason Center honor

Local television personalities Margot Kim and Graciela Moreno host the 34th annual Top Ten Professional Women event in Fresno in 2018. MMC photo

published on August 17, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Marjaree Mason Center has announced its latest class of ten women and one business as honorees for the 37th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards to be honored during a virtual event in October.

The ceremony honors local professionals, bringing attendees together with the goal of honoring individuals in the community while also raising awareness of domestic violence. The event pays tribute to ten women who have excelled professionally, served as role models and given back to their communities. One business is also honored as the Leading Business of the Year for its support of women and women’s issues.

The honorees include:

Jeannine Campos Grech, partner, Campos Brothers Farms and chair of the board, Valley Children’s Healthcare

Joyce Fields-Keene, CEO, Central California Faculty Medical Group, Inc.

Lupe Jaime-Mileham, senior director, Early Care and Education, Office of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools

Lisa Nichols, vice principal on special assignment, Goal 2/School Leadership, Fresno Unified School District

Irma Olguin, Jr., CEO and co-founder, Bitwise Industries

Tressa Overstreet, principal, Design Science Middle College High School, Fresno Unified School District

Aileen Rizo, associate director, The AIMS Center for Math and Science Education

Tina Rodriguez, victim services director, Community Action Partnership of Madera County

Gurdeep Sihota He’bert, dean of student services, Clovis Community College

Dorothy Thomas, senior vice president/SBA department manager, Central Valley Community Bank

Leading Business:

Moss Adams, LLP: Chris Morse, Fresno partner in charge and Ashley Jacobsen, senior manager

“Although our 37th annual event will be held in a different format, the tradition of celebrating and honoring the many accomplishments of this esteemed group of individuals and a business will continue,” said Nicole Linder, executive director of the Marjaree Mason Center.

The event will be held on Oct. 20. For more information, visit https://mmcenter.org/