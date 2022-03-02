02 Mar

These 10 businesses to be lauded for support of education

Blue Dolphin Design & Engineering CEO Mark Jackson speaks to a crowd at the opening of the newly renovated Peerless Building in 2018.

published on March 2, 2022 - 2:19 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno Compact, a nonprofit focused on preparing students for the demands of society and the workforce, has announced the winners of its annual Business-Education Partnership Award.

This year, 10 businesses and a school leader are being recognized for their support of schools during the pandemic.

This year’s award winners are the Affordable Housing Development Corp.; Blue Dolphin Design Engineering; Engineered Industrial Products, Inc.; LH Farm Service, LLC; Mooneyham Physical Therapy; Allen Farms; Chevron North America Exploration & Production Co.; Fence Line Media; Maiorino Family Farms and UCSF Fresno.

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino will be recognized with the Dr. Harold Haak Award for his efforts to build connections between schools and businesses.

Over the last 25 years, the Fresno Compact Business-Education Partnership Award has recognized the contributions of local businesses to improve education in the Central Valley.

Award winners will be recognized at a luncheon April 27 at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the awards luncheon, visit fresnocompact.com.

 

