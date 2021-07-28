AP Staff" />
28 Jul

The Latest: California urges people to mask up indoors

published on July 28, 2021 - 2:01 PM
Written by

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following the federal government’s lead, California is recommending that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in places where community spread is high or substantial.

California officials said more than 90% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents live in such areas of community spread.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Did Gov. Newsom make the right calling requiring vaccines for state employees, health workers?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!