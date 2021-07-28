The Latest: California urges people to mask up indoors



Written by AP Staff published on July 28, 2021 - 2:01 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following the federal government’s lead, California is recommending that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that fully vaccinated people mask up in public indoor settings in places where community spread is high or substantial.

California officials said more than 90% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents live in such areas of community spread.