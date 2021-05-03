The Business Journal takes 2021 Gruner journalism award

published on May 3, 2021 - 4:10 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Business Journal captured two awards, including a first place showing, in the 2021 George F. Gruner journalism competition.

Edward Smith took top honors in the Best News Story category for weeklies for his story headlined “Building on Blackstone,” which chronicles the efforts being taken currently to revitalize the Blackstone corridor into a livable, walkable space. It also gives an overview on the movement to create a Property-based Business Improvement District for one of Fresno’s busiest streets.

Frank Lopez also earned an honorable mention in the Public Service category for weeklies for his piece headlined “Need an employee? This program could foot the cost.” The story highlights the economic benefits and challenges faced by the New Employment Opportunities program in Fresno County, which helps cover payroll for welfare-to-work participants at area businesses.

In their 33rd year, the George F. Gruner Awards honor outstanding newspaper journalism in the San Joaquin Valley. George Gruner, the namesake for the awards, is a former editor for “The Fresno Bee” who refused to name a vulnerable source in a story on a judge’s orders. Gruner retired in 1988.

The awards were established by The McClatchy Co. and are run by the Fresno State Department of Media, Communications and Journalism. A virtual ceremony to announce the winners was held April 28.