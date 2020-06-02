Tech repair shop opens in Clovis

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Clovis.

The store offers repairs on smartphones, computers and other electronics. It is the second location of the national franchise in Fresno County.

uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 565 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“Amidst social distancing, technology has enabled us to work remotely, homeschool, order essential goods, entertain ourselves, connect with loved ones and so much more,” said Ryan McDanial, co-owner of uBreakiFix in Clovis. “We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

While common devices include smartphones, tablets and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on drones, hoverboards and game consoles and other equipment also, “anything with a power button,” according to a news release.

In addition to uBreakiFix Clovis, McDaniel and his business partner also own uBreakiFix in Fresno and plan to open a third location in Visalia this summer.

“This opening is unique, of course, due to the current climate,” McDaniel said. “Our services are more critical now than ever before. Electronics are a lifeline keeping us connected to family, work, school, emergency services, and more. There’s enough to stress about right now; a broken phone shouldn’t compound that.”