Tactical supply retailer to host Clovis grand opening

Clovis patches will be given out as part of the 5.11 Tactical grand opening in Clovis.

published on August 12, 2021 - 2:50 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Tactical and outdoor retailer 5.11 is holding a grand opening in Clovis Saturday.

The store actually opened in January 2020, but due to Covid restrictions is just now hosting a grand opening.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For the event at 1195 Shaw Ave., Ste. 102, the nationwide company will hold drawings and sales for customers.

The store is offering 20% off purchases, a free Clovis patch, free food and refreshments and drawings for gear. The first 50 customers in line will receive a gift card valued from $15 to $511.

5.11 is known for tactical gear aimed toward police officers and military members. This is the first 5.11 location for Clovis. There is another location in west Fresno.