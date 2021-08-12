Tactical supply retailer to host Clovis grand opening

Clovis patches will be given out as part of the 5.11 Tactical grand opening in Clovis.
Written by The Business Journal Staff
Tactical and outdoor retailer 5.11 is holding a grand opening in Clovis Saturday.
The store actually opened in January 2020, but due to Covid restrictions is just now hosting a grand opening.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For the event at 1195 Shaw Ave., Ste. 102, the nationwide company will hold drawings and sales for customers.
The store is offering 20% off purchases, a free Clovis patch, free food and refreshments and drawings for gear. The first 50 customers in line will receive a gift card valued from $15 to $511.
5.11 is known for tactical gear aimed toward police officers and military members. This is the first 5.11 location for Clovis. There is another location in west Fresno.