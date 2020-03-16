Table Mountain casino closes for now



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on March 16, 2020

The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors has made the decision to enact a temporary closure of its Friant casino.

According to a statement released by the council and board, the decision was made at a meeting that was held on Sunday. The temporary closure of Table Mountain Casino will begin effective today at 6 p.m. The closure serves as a precaution to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the recommendations of the CDC.

“Our property has not experienced an exposure — this is solely a precautionary closure to protect our community and team members,” the statement explained. “We will, however, be conducting a full property sanitization multiple times throughout the closure.”

Table Mountain Casino will remain closed through March 31.

So far, it is unclear if any other casinos in the Valley will follow suit. On its website, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino announced that its team was working to provide a safe environment and frequently cleaning its equipment and performing hourly sanitation procedures. They’ve also recommended people feeling ill stay home.

Mono Wind Casino in Auberry appears to plan on remaining open for the time being as well.

The Business Journal reached out to Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, but has not heard a reply