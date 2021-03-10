T-Mobile inks lease in Kingsburg for 1,000-employee center

The former Kmart store in Kingsburg was purchased through auction in February 2018.



Written by John Lindt published on March 10, 2021

After some three years of negotiations, phone giant T- Mobile has inked a lease of the former K-Mart building in Kingsburg, according to real estate sources.

The property is owned by State Foods grocery chain owner Mike Alamsi, who was unavailable for comment.

San Francisco-based Swinerton Builders has received a permit to begin demolition in the interior of the sprawling K-mart building that will house the new T-Mobile call center.

The demolition permit alone is $1 million. The same big builder will be doing the tenant improvements that will follow. The vacant 105,000 square-foot building is at 333 Sierra St.

A demolition permit was issued Jan. 26 for the major project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area in early 2022, says Kingsburg Economic Development Coordinator Jolene Polyack.

The center is expected to employ around 1,000 when in full operation.