Study: Kings County a favorable market for home buyers

Kings County has been named as one of the most favorable markets for home buyers.

The South Valley county was named in technology company SmartAsset’s top ten counties to buy a home. With an average monthly mortgage payment of $1,444, Kings ranked fifth in the list. The average monthly rent for a home costs $1,629.

The average home price there was $340,228 and it takes 3.3 years to “break even,” or reach the point where the cost of buying a home becomes more favorable than renting.

Mariposa County ranked first in the list with the least amount of time for renting to outpace a mortgage at only three years.