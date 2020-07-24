Student chefs will test their to-go chops Saturday

published on July 24, 2020 - 3:10 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

The Clovis Culinary Center has announced plans for a pop-up food event that gives Central Valley food entrepreneurs a chance to showoff their unique culinary creations this Saturday.

The “Grab-N-Go Eats and Treats” food event will give the public a chance to buy a variety of food items for take out that might not be available anywhere else.

The event will be hosted at the Clovis Culinary Center in Clovis from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Clovis Culinary Center is a nonprofit facility that provides professional culinary business services for entrepreneurs wishing to start or expand their business. The center features a certified commercial kitchen allowing entrepreneurs to produce specialty food items, baked goods and catering orders.

Some of the foods featured at the event will include vegan honey made with fermented pineapple from La Pina Casa, BP Fish, Maggie’s Salsa and Smokin’ Jokers BBQ.

“Due to the shutdown of most valley special events, many of these budding entrepreneurs are left with no place to sell their goodies,” said Jason Quigley, Clovis Culinary Center’s kitchen manager. “So we decided to have an event of our own. The event enables the public to stop, buy and purchase a variety of prepared food items for take-out, so it meets and exceeds all state and county guidelines for public safety.”

Clovis Culinary Center is located at 3185 Willow Avenue in Clovis.