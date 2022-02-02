Store for professionals, home cooks alike opens soon

Image via US Foods Chef's Store website

published on February 2, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A 30,000 square-foot store catering to both the food service industry and at-home chefs has set an opening date in Visalia.

US Foods is opening its 81st CHEF’STORE location on Feb. 19 at 4236 S. Mooney Blvd. in the Packwood Creek shopping center. It will join 14 existing locations in California, with the closest in Modesto.

The store will carry more than 5,000 items, including fresh meat, produce, dairy, deli items and frozen seafood as well as cooking products and supplies. No membership is required to shop.

“CHEF’STORE” is a premier warehouse-style shopping experience designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up, replenish or fill in ingredients and supplies in a variety of sizes and offerings,” according to a US Food fact sheet about the store.

The store will be open seven days a week. Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.