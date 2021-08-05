Sponsored Content: Fresno County, get vaccinated today



Written by Fresno County Department of Public Health published on August 5, 2021 - 11:10 AM

Vaccinations are the backbone of modern society. They have been a part of our everyday lives since we were born. From going back to school or simply receiving protection from the flu, vaccines are an ingrained part of society as we know it. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to go to the grocery store, visit our families, or perform the most basic activities without a significant risk for getting really sick. When the COVID-19 vaccine was released to the public, a sense of hope was brought back to Fresno County. After a year without hugs and handshakes, it felt like the first step to getting back to normal.

Yet, the COVID-19 vaccine has been out for the better half of 2021 and only 56% people in Fresno County have been vaccinated with at least one dose. That only leaves about 400,000 people in the Fresno County community fully vaccinated. This is less than half of all residents in Fresno County. Navigating through a global pandemic isn’t easy but taking the steps to ensure your safety and returning to normalcy can be.

When the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, no one could have expected the effect it would have on our county and our people. Since this date, our schools have not been the same, our churches have not been the same, and our healthcare system has not been the same. Businesses have had to uproot themselves to adapt to the ever-changing climate and restaurants have had to adapt in ways we had never seen before. But through the uncertainties we have seen is resiliency in the Fresno County community. Showing grace and support has always been a Fresno County way, but this year more than ever we have seen it shine through uncharted territory.

We can continue extending that grace by getting vaccinated. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine also shows our strength, our courage, and our fight for a better tomorrow. It allows the community to get back together safely. To allow for the hugs and handshakes that we’ve missed. And above all, it allows our community to get one step closer to normalcy.

Fresno County residents: get vaccinated and continue following recommended best practices. While getting vaccinated isn’t a COVID-19 cure all, it will significantly reduce your chances of hospitalization and death. By following best practices, like continuing to wash your hands and staying home if you feel sick, you are doing your part to reduce the spread. Doing this in addition to getting vaccinated will significantly help the Fresno County community. While this journey is not over, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Together, we can do this.