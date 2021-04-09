Sponsored Content – EKC Enterprises: Growing Fast to Give Back



Over the past 18 years, EKC Enterprises has been quietly growing and expanding on the West Coast. In 2020, EKC was named one of INC 5000’s fastest-growing companies and an SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator. Even so, the low-voltage system integration industry doesn’t often make the news, and that’s fine with the team at EKC. They would prefer to make an impact in ways that truly count — by setting the bar for excellent service and innovation in their industry, building a strong culture that supports the employees, and giving back to the communities in which they work.

A Growth Mindset

Headquartered in Fresno, California, and led by CEO Chris Shafer, EKC now has more than 200 employees who have helped customers across the country with the design, installation, and servicing of customized low-voltage systems for schools, hospitals, and industrial spaces. Their team focuses on consistently delivering the best experience to clients, with a combination of professional appearance, courteous interactions, clean workspaces, and successful projects. In short, EKC has found success by focusing on the details — a mentality strengthened by culture and modeled by a motivated, strategic leadership team.

The acquisition strategy employed by Shafer and his team has resulted in steady growth, allowing them to expand their reach, their team, and their service offerings. They acquired six companies in 2020 and 2021 alone, ranging from Visalia to Sacramento to the Bay Area and all the way to Dallas, Texas. Their 2020 goal of establishing a Sacramento office has supported their growth in that region specifically, connecting them to new markets and opportunities. They have plans to become nationwide by 2025.

“We have been able to add a lot of talented individuals to our team that we would not have been able to add if it weren’t through acquisition,” said Shafer. “We are in a unique industry, and it can be hard to hire good people. Our growth has allowed us to bring them in and support them and their families.”

The Bigger Picture

While on the job at a school in California, Shafer and his team noticed that some students didn’t have jackets on a cold winter day. He spoke with staff and faculty and learned that students and their families couldn’t afford these necessities, which often hindered their learning experience. Chris and his wife Emily purchased as many jackets as possible for those students, but they soon realized that this problem was much larger than just one school. They began dreaming of a foundation that would help students in every school district in California and, eventually, reach even further. Chris and Emily recently gave this dream a name: EKC Kids.

Although they are not currently accepting donations, EKC Kids has already initiated plans to give back to students in need and provide backpacks, jackets, and other supplies to schools across the West Coast.

“EKC Kids will be a way for us to give back and use our resources towards something bigger than ourselves,” said Emily Shafer. “We’re excited to grow it into something that can make a true impact on students who don’t have the resources they need to succeed.”

Stay tuned for developments on EKC Kids, and visit ekccorp.com for more information about EKC Enterprises.