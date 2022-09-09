Skin care mogul to visit Fresno spa; talk shop

Facelogic owners Susie (left) and Sevag Tateosian in front of their Fresno spa. Photo by Ben Hensley.

Facelogic Spa in Clovis welcomes Nairian co-founder Anahit Markosian on Saturday, September 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The spa, which was purchased by Sevag and Susie Tateosian, offers a variety of products including Nairian, an all-natural Armenian-based product that is unique to the Central Valley.

Nairian was founded on a family farm in Armenia and is created with real ingredients and ethical production. Since opening, the company has grown to sell products around the world.

“We are so fortunate to have Nairian co-founder Anahit Markosian in Clovis and at our spa,” said Susie. “We at Facelogic Spa in Clovis care about what we are putting on your face and we trust Nairian as a natural and sustainable company.”

Markosian will be available to answer questions and speak with staff during her visit. Facelogic is accepting RSVPs, which can be secured by calling Facelogic at (559) 324-7546.

Since purchasing the Spa in July, Susie and Sevag hope to offer products that are natural and sustainable in an effort to bring back the prominent elegance of the brand, according to a press release.