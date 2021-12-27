SBA opens loans for businesses impacted by wildfires

Monuments and trees in Sequoia National Park were wrapped in foil, much like the entrance to the park at Ash Mountain near Three Rivers. Photo via Wikimedia user 25or6to4

The Small Business Administration has made available loans to businesses impacted by wildfires in 2021.

The U.S. SBA announced that small business owners can now apply for federal disaster loans if their businesses were impacted financially by shutdowns to the fire. Loans could be used to pay debts, payroll and other bills and eligibility is based on the financial impact. Loan terms can be as long as 30 years with an interest rate of 2.855% for small businesses and 2% for nonprofits, according to a press release. The deadline to apply is Sept. 21, 2022.

The Windy Fire began Sept. 9, ignited by lightning on the Tule River Indian Reservation. It grew to 97,528 acres and was fully contained Nov. 15. In response to the Windy Fire, officials closed many popular tourist attractions including the Trail of 100 Giants and a number of roads. The trail is expected to remain closed until spring, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s incident website.

The same storm also ignited the KNP Complex fire. It was not declared fully contained until Dec. 16 after rains this month shut it down. The KNP Complex shut down much of Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, including the popular Giant Forest, where the General Sherman Tree stands. The KNP Complex burned 88,307 acres.