

Written by Edward Smith published on April 16, 2021 - 3:02 PM

Sanger will play host to a new kind of music festival born out of the pandemic — the “pod rave.”

On Saturday at Hobbs Grove, EDM Maniac and Eclectic Events are putting on the “DisDance,” with socially distanced pods — or fenced off areas — allowing people to enjoy music together in a festival-like atmosphere, said Devin Lezama, founder of EDM Maniac.

The pods are eight feet by ten feet and socially distanced from one another. Each fits up to five people.

Four musical guests will perform electronic dance music, including Boombox Cartel, Stucca, Gawm and Floating Species. There will also be a bar and people can drink in their designated area.

People are still required to wear masks and dancing is limited to the pod area.

Lezama says Texas is allowing a more open event using a health passport, but California hasn’t allowed that yet.

Being cordoned off provides safety, Lezama. And if Covid is transferred, the layout of the event allows for easy tracing.

“This is going to be a good way for people to get a sense of normalcy while still meeting the state’s guidelines for outdoor activities,” Lezama said.

They hope to have over 1,000 people attending and they still have some tickets available. Lezama anticipates selling out.