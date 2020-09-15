Salvation Army accepting donations for SQF Complex Fire

The SQF Complex Fire has burnt more than 107,000 acres as of Tuesday. U.S. Forest Service image

September 15, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

People wanting to donate items to victims of the SQF Complex Fire burning in Tulare County are being asked to drop them off at the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has offices in Tulare and Visalia available to accept donated items such as bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products for the fire that has burned more than 107,000 acres as of Tuesday. The fire has closed down Sequoia National Park and caused a mandatory evacuation of the town of Three Rivers, which is popular with tourists.

It has destroyed 104 structures and threatens 1,683 more. It was 12% contained as of Tuesday.

Drop off locations:

Salvation Army, contact number: 559-687-2520

Tulare, 314 E. San Joaquin

Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, 2-5:00 p.m.

Visalia, 1501 W. Main St

Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon)

Families displaced by the SQF Complex Fire and need items can request to receive them by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.org and they will receive a referral to go to Salvation Army to receive what they need.

Should individuals want to make a monetary donation, please access www.friendsoftularecounty.org (click on “programs” to choose the fire department or other department), www.unitedwaytc.org, and www.redcross.org.

Call 2-1-1 for more information.