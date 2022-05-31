31 May

River Park to renovate three-story Downtown Fresno office building

Built in 1948, the Mariposa Building at 2314 Mariposa St. will be renovated by River Park Properties in Fresno. Image via Google Street View

published on May 31, 2022 - 1:20 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

River Park Properties is announcing plans to revitalize another Downtown Fresno office building fresh off completing the Rowell Building for the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

This time it’s the Mariposa Building, located at 2314 Mariposa St. and once the home of the Fresno County Office of Education. While a full announcement will be made during a Wednesday news conference, plans call for a “full renovation, bringing the 3-story building back to a Class-A office building standard,” according to a River Park Properties news release.

The 62,350 square-foot building built in 1948 and located across from the Fresno Police Department will be modernized with the latest mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, according to the release. It will also have new stairwells and elevators.

Making a century-old building new again

Plans call for it to be built to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards, making it a leader in energy-efficient design by the U.S. Green Building Council — along with several other buildings in the River Park Properties portfolio.

“River Park is excited to start another long-awaited project, and cannot wait to show Fresno the final product”, said Tracy Kashian, VP of Marketing & Public Relations for River Park Properties.

About a year ago, the District Attorney’s office relocated to its new home in the Rowell Building, which was also renovated by River Park Properties. Built in 1912, the Rowell Building is secured with a 10-year lease worth $17.3 million — with an option for the District Attorney’s Office to buy after the lease is complete.

