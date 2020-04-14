Report: McClatchy laying off executives, furloughing sales employees

Newspaper image via flickr user Jon S under a Creative Commons license, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

published on April 14, 2020 - 12:50 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

The publisher of The Fresno Bee is furloughing 115 employees in its advertising departments in 30 newspapers across the country, according to a report by The Sacramento Business Journal.

A McClatchy spokesperson confirmed to the paper that though no newsroom positions would be furloughed, four McClatchy executives are being laid off, and its CEO would take a 50% pay cut. An additional five other members of McClatchy’s executive team will take cuts of 15%.

Nearly all the furloughs would be in advertising departments, reported The Sacramento Business Journal. About 4% of the workforce would take a “COVID-19 leave” for 90 days, according to the paper, but Sacramento-based McClatchy would “work hard” to rehire those employees when advertising rebounds.

Some employees are being put on an extended leave of absence through June, allowing them to continue to be covered by health insurance.

Questions submitted by The Business Journal to Fresno Bee Publisher Tim Ritchey about this decision’s local impact were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

McClatchy had previously filed for bankruptcy protection in February.