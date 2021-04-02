Report: Fresno State pumps $1.3B into the economy

File photo.



Written by Ravyn Cullor published on April 2, 2021 - 2:02 PM

A new report released by the California State University system found Fresno State contributed millions of dollars and thousands of jobs to the Central Valley.

The report said Fresno State-related activity supported 11,142 jobs, $438.9 million in labor income, $1.3 billion in industry activity and contributed $81.2 million in state and local tax revenue, according to a Fresno State press release.

In addition, the report found for every $1 invested in Fresno State, $7.35 was generated and, when alumni are included, $32.29 was generated.

“If we look beyond the economic aspect, our University is a regional research hub, a major source of volunteers in community service and the principal preparer of teachers, agribusiness people, business leaders, health care workers, engineers and other skilled workers in the Valley,” said Interim University President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval.

According to the release, the state invested — via operating and average capital appropriations — $190.1 million in 2018-19.

The report also said many alumni of the three CSU system Universities in the San Joaquin region, Fresno State, CSU Bakersfield and CSU Stanislaus, stayed in the area and earned $4.6 billion and supported 30,700 jobs.

“We are pleased to be a major contributor to the economic well-being of the Valley, as we have been for over a century,” Jiménez-Sandoval said. “A Fresno State education improves the trajectory of the lives of students and their families, and elevates the quality of life of our region.”

The report also highlighted Fresno State as a nexus for research, hosting the Water, Energy and Technology Center, California Agricultural Technology Institute, the Institute for Food and Agriculture and the International Center for Irrigation and Technology.

The full report can be found on the CSU System website.