01 Feb

Report: Clovis Sears set to close

The Fresno Sears location at Manchester Center that closed a year ago is seen in this 2018 file photo

published on February 1, 2021 - 2:01 PM
Written by

Sears is hiring temporary workers as it closes its location in the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

The Sears at the mall joined a list of 10 other locations set to close, according to Forbes.com. A jobs listing website on Sears.com posted cashier and backroom positions to facilitate the store closing. Media requests sent to Transformco, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, were not immediately returned.

Transformco has been thinning its portfolio of Sears and Kmart locations for the past few years. The Sears stores in Visalia and Fresno closed a year ago. The location at Manchester Mall will be divided into a Ross and a dd’s Discount store.

The Sears Outlet portion of the company combined with Ohio-based retailer American Freight and was rebranded as American Freight Appliance, Furniture, Mattress. American Freight has a location at 4150 W. Shaw Ave.

