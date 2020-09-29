29 Sep

Regal Cinemas in River Park reopens today

An artist's renderings show what Regal Cinemas at River Park will look like after a renovation starting next month. Photos via River Park

published on September 29, 2020 - 2:22 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Regal Cinemas in River Park, the former Edwards Theater, is reopening its doors to the public at 5 p.m. today. Plans call for 10 different screens to open, along with concessions. Guests are asked to follow facial covering and social distance guidelines.

The theater is in the midst of a major remodeling project and rebranding that began June 1. The theater has actually been closed since mid March when lockdown orders first began.

Major renovation coming to Regal theater at Fresno’s River Park

The announcement came not long after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Tuesday that Fresno County would move to the next tier of lockdown restrictions due to improving Covid-19 metrics.

Closed since July, Gb3 George Brown Sports Club locations will be reopening Oct. 1 at 4 a.m. Billing for members will also resume that day.

Some restaurants, such as Indias Oven in Fresno, reopened their dining rooms immediately with 25% occupancy. Many restaurants were planning to open Oct. 1 as part of a mass movement in Fresno County to protest against the guidelines.

