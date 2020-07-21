21 Jul

Real estate brokerage develops app to track listings

Members of the Schuil & Associates Team. Photo contributed.

published on July 21, 2020 - 2:26 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A new app will bring a South Valley real estate brokerage closer to their clients.

Schuil Real Estate can now be downloaded on Apple and Android phones for free as a way to connect buyers and sellers of property. Principals at the family-owned business created the app after finding most apps did not provide needs for those in the ag industry, which is the focus of their firm.

The app had been over a year in the making but as work moves remotely, the timing coincided with the move toward remote work, said Doug Phillips, principal at Schuil & Associates.

“Farming is becoming increasingly more tech-driven. We developed this app to make life easier for farmers who are increasingly reliant on their phones for information,” said Marc Schuil, co-owner of Schuil & Associates in a press release. 

The app will notify users of new property listings or price reductions for farmland, dairies, orchards, grazing sites and more. 

Schuil & Associates opened in Visalia 36 years ago, started by brothers Michael, Marc and Rick Schuil.

