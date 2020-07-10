Quesadilla Gorilla coming to founder’s hometown

Quesadilla Gorilla is opening a new Hanford location this fall. Photo via Main Street Hanford



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on July 10, 2020 - 1:47 PM

Despite the pandemic, which has had a detrimental impact on the restaurant industry at large, Quesadilla Gorilla owner and founder Miguel Reyes says business isn’t hurting too badly — in fact, he’s currently expanding.

Earlier this week, it was announced on Main Street Hanford’s Facebook page that a new spot was opening up in the downtown area, making three counties in the San Joaquin Valley where they can be found. Reyes, himself a Hanford native, says the location came in part due to popular demand after speaking with customers in his Visalia restaurant.

“Every now and then, we’ll have people come in the store and they’re like, ‘yeah, we’re from Hanford and we make this drive to come down here once a week,’ or once a month, or something,” Reyes said. “So we just kind of saw the potential for a location.”

Quesadilla Gorilla also has a spot in Three Rivers, which is currently operating as a stand after the breakdown of their food truck.

The Hanford store is expected to open sometime around late September or early October. They are currently hiring for the new location.