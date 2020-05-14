Premier Valley Bank extends relief measures for consumers

Premier Valley Bank image via shopriverpark.com

published on May 14, 2020 - 2:02 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Premier Valley Bank in Fresno announced it is extending COVID-19 relief measures for consumers through May 31.

These measures include waiving monthly maintenance fees associated with consumer checking and savings accounts, waiving late fees on consumer loans, not assessing early redemption fees on CDs and waiving fees on foreign and other banks’ ATMs.

“We stand with our employees and customers during this challenging time and are pleased to continue providing them with relief,” said Lo Nestman, president and CEO of Premier Valley Bank.

“We recognize that our customers may need access to funds to take care of unexpected expenses caused by the current situation,” Nestman added. “They don’t need to be concerned about late fees on loans or monthly account maintenance fees.”

Premier Valley Bank is also extending through May its pandemic time off program, which pays all employees 100% if they need time off for illness, to care for a sick family member or provide childcare due to school or day care closings.

The bank has also announced contributions totaling $100,000 to support local nonprofit organizations leading the response to COVID-19. These organizations include the Fresno Rescue Mission through the Give Help Now campaign, Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation, Cornerstone Community Care and Fresno Police Chaplaincy.