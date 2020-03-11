Popular Downtown Fresno festival to be rescheduled

FresYes Fest attendees gather in Downtown Fresno last year. Photo by Edward Smith



Written by Edward Smith published on March 11, 2020 - 3:01 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

A popular food and music festival in Downtown Fresno has been postponed due to concerns about coronavirus.

Originally scheduled for March 21, FresYes Fest has been delayed until fall, according to Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co., which on Facebook said that another date will be announced shortly.

“It is with extreme caution and an obligation to our Central Valley friends and neighbors that we have decided to postpone FresYes Fest until the fall,” the Facebook post read. “The entire concept of this event is to bring people together to enjoy the best of the city and we can’t, in good conscience, do this while there is a threat to public health.”

In previous years, the event, sponsored by the Downtown Fresno brewery, had closed off portions of Fulton Street and brought in thousands of visitors. Dozens of food trucks came out and Tioga Sequoia even made brews special to the occasion.

In the post, the brewery said they “intend for most of the plans to carry over to the new date.”