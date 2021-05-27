Pharmacy offering Super Bowl trip, free cruises to get vaccinated

Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images

published on May 27, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

CVS Health is giving people a chance to win over 1,000 various prizes for getting a Covid vaccine.

As of June 1 eligible customers who have already received or plan to receive a Covid-19 vaccine through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes will provide weekly drawings and grand prizes over the course of six weeks.

Prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, cash awards up to $5,000, free hotel stays, gift cards and more.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention administered a household pulse survey and found that 17.6% of adults 18 years and older are vaccine hesitant. The sweepstakes is an initiative to close the hesitancy gap and provide a gateway to activities possible once vaccinated.

Customers are eligible if they are 18 years or older, and plan to receive a vaccine at CVS Health, CVS Pharmacy retail location, a CVS Health long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic.

The sweepstakes close July 10 and also include those who have already received the vaccine. For more information and to enter starting on June 1, individuals can visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps where official rules will be published.