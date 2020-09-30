PG&E launches $1 million program to aid in fires

published on September 30, 2020 - 2:23 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

As more than two dozen active wildfires continue to burn across California, Pacific Gas and Electricity Co. and the PG&E Foundation have both announced a commitment to provide $500,000 each to help victims of the fires.

There have been more than 8,100 fires burning across 3.8 million acres in the state since January. The $1 million will reportedly focus on wildfire response, recovery and relief programs. These donations are coming from either shareholder funds or the Foundation.

The grants will support organizations assisting residents and communities affected by recent wildfires in PG&E’s service area, including Zogg in Shasta County, Glass in Napa County, August Complex in multiple counties, North Complex in Plumas County, LNU Lightning Complex in multiple North Bay counties, CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties, Dolan in Monterey County and Creek in Fresno County.

“As these devastating wildfires continue to upend lives and communities, we all have a responsibility to help lift up our neighbors during these trying times,” said Bill Smith, interim CEO for PG&E. “PG&E is grateful for the work of various community organizations helping residents get back on their feet.”

Funding will go to support response to food insecurity, volunteer fire departments and displaced residents, including in Fresno County.