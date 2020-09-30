30 Sep

PG&E launches $1 million program to aid in fires

published on September 30, 2020 - 2:23 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

As more than two dozen active wildfires continue to burn across California, Pacific Gas and Electricity Co. and the PG&E Foundation have both announced a commitment to provide $500,000 each to help victims of the fires.

There have been more than 8,100 fires burning across 3.8 million acres in the state since January. The $1 million will reportedly focus on wildfire response, recovery and relief programs. These donations are coming from either shareholder funds or the Foundation.

The grants will support organizations assisting residents and communities affected by recent wildfires in PG&E’s service area, including Zogg in Shasta County, Glass in Napa County, August Complex in multiple counties, North Complex in Plumas County, LNU Lightning Complex in multiple North Bay counties, CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties, Dolan in Monterey County and Creek in Fresno County.

“As these devastating wildfires continue to upend lives and communities, we all have a responsibility to help lift up our neighbors during these trying times,” said Bill Smith, interim CEO for PG&E. “PG&E is grateful for the work of various community organizations helping residents get back on their feet.”

Funding will go to support response to food insecurity, volunteer fire departments and displaced residents, including in Fresno County.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you think the state will once again tighten Fresno County's lockdown restrictions?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!