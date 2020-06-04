Person hurls Molotov cocktail at Clovis business



Written by Frank Lopez published on June 4, 2020 - 1:30 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

On June 2, the surveillance cameras of Snowflake Designs, a gymnastic leotard designer and manufacturer in Clovis, caught a man throwing a Molotov cocktail at the building.

The man can be seen hiding in the trash bin corral hurling the device, typically a glass bottle filled with a flammable fluid and a lit rag. It landed on the sidewalk and burst into flames.

The man ran off as soon as the explosion occurred. There was no damage done to the building.

LaDonna Snow, president of Snowflake Designs, said she has no idea why anyone would do this to her business.

“The guy went into the Dumpster at 1:22 in the morning, lit the Molotov cocktail and heaved it towards our front door. It landed on our front sidewalk.” Snow said. “I’m just mad.”

Surveillance video via Snowflake Designs

Due to the spread of Covid-19 the company shut down production and had to temporarily lay off its entire staff. Snowflake designs began producing facemasks to bring back its employees.

Police are still investigating the incident, Snow said.

For more information about the incident and other threats toward local small businesses, see the Friday print edition of The Business Journal.