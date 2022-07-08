08 Jul

People on the move 7/08/22

published on July 8, 2022 - 12:00 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

ENTERTAINMENT Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore held an official ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the…

This content is for paid members only.
Log In Subscribe

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Does Fresno State have a chance for an invite to the Pac-12 athletic conference?
90 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by