15 Jun

Peach Al Pastor party puts to use season’s bounty

Peaches and al pastor tacos are getting a pairing as part of the latest food event coming to Tioga Sequoia. Photo via Fresno Street Eats

published on June 15, 2022 - 1:21 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Tioga Sequoia announced Monday its second Peach Al Pastor party at Tioga Sequoia’s beer garden, following the resounding success of the original event hosted in 2019.

The event, part of the brewery’s monthly Tacos Brews and Jams events, will highlight a unique spin on tacos al pastor, pairing peach seasoning with traditional Mexican cuisine.

“Taco trucks often use pineapple to season their al pastor tacos,” Mike Osegueda, president of Fresno Street Eats, said in a press release. “We thought using local stone fruit would bring a fun and unique flavor.”

Three taco trucks will be paired with three local growers for the event; Tacos La Vaporera will be partnered with Wawona Frozen Foods, Tacos El Mandilon with HMC Farms, and Taqueria Jaliscience with Prima Wawona.

There will also be a special peach beer slush available at the event, and of course, Tioga Sequoia’s Half Dome, which is also made with local peaches.

Peach Al Pastor will be hosted at the Tioga Sequoia beer garden, located at 745 Fulton St on Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., and will feature live music from Fist Bump. Admission to the event is free and all ages are welcome.

