Outdoor dining expanding with Downtown Fresno parklets

An artist's rendering of the parklet that is planned in front of Irene's restaurant in the Tower District.

published on October 7, 2020 - 2:01 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Modernist Mixology, Fulton St. Coffee Roasters and Kocky’s Bar & Grill will be the home of new parklets as part of Fresno’s Outdoor Dining Grant.

The Modernist and Kocky’s parklets are slated to be installed by mid-October, with Fulton St. Coffee following soon after. Zach’s Brewery will be installing an outdoor patio with greenery and outdoor lighting.

A formal news conference about the new parklets is set for noon Friday at Kocky’s.

Each business received a $25,000 grant from the City of Fresno’s CARES Act fund. The Downtown Fresno Foundation also contributed $5,000 towards the creation of two of the parklets as part of the Downtown Fresno Parklet Program. Modernist, Kocky’s and Zach’s Brewery will be able to serve food and alcohol to guests on their parklet and patio.

“We are so thankful to the City of Fresno, our landlord and the Downtown Fresno Partnership and Foundation for all their assistance and support in making these parklets happen,” said Po Tsai, owner of Modernist. “Every little bit helps us navigate through the pandemic restrictions, and there is the added benefit of continuing to invest into and revitalize Downtown Fresno’s landscape!”

According to Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias, the Fresno City Council has invested $10 million in CARES Act Funds to provide direct relief to local businesses.