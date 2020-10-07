07 Oct

Outdoor dining expanding with Downtown Fresno parklets

An artist's rendering of the parklet that is planned in front of Irene's restaurant in the Tower District.

published on October 7, 2020 - 2:01 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Modernist Mixology, Fulton St. Coffee Roasters and Kocky’s Bar & Grill will be the home of new parklets as part of Fresno’s Outdoor Dining Grant.

The Modernist and Kocky’s parklets are slated to be installed by mid-October, with Fulton St. Coffee following soon after. Zach’s Brewery will be installing an outdoor patio with greenery and outdoor lighting.

A formal news conference about the new parklets is set for noon Friday at Kocky’s.

Each business received a $25,000 grant from the City of Fresno’s CARES Act fund. The Downtown Fresno Foundation also contributed $5,000 towards the creation of two of the parklets as part of the Downtown Fresno Parklet Program. Modernist, Kocky’s and Zach’s Brewery will be able to serve food and alcohol to guests on their parklet and patio.

“We are so thankful to the City of Fresno, our landlord and the Downtown Fresno Partnership and Foundation for all their assistance and support in making these parklets happen,” said Po Tsai, owner of Modernist. “Every little bit helps us navigate through the pandemic restrictions, and there is the added benefit of continuing to invest into and revitalize Downtown Fresno’s landscape!”

According to Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias, the Fresno City Council has invested $10 million in CARES Act Funds to provide direct relief to local businesses.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

When should another coronarvirus economic relief package be passed by Congress?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!