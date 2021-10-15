Northern California Kaiser employees schedule pickets

published on October 15, 2021 - 1:50 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

More than 24,000 Kaiser Permanente employees in California and Oregon have authorized a strike over what they say are strained working conditions and pay — and Fresno will soon join in on the protests.

The strike authorization comes as the health system proposed a new benefits plan, giving newer employees lower pay and fewer health protections, according to the labor group representing the workers. People will be protesting short-staffing and threats to patient care.

“Healthcare workers have been stretched so thin that we’re at a breaking point,” said Maria Encisco, Medical Assistant, Kaiser Union City. “Our engineer co-workers are the heart of patient safety and care, working right at our sides. If your loved one needs a ventilator, it’s an engineer who makes sure it works. It’s on them to make sure everything in our hospitals works – from life support machines to plumbing – but they’re overloaded and short-staffed like the rest of us. Kaiser needs to stop disrespecting them and understaffing our hospitals.”

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West and other union members are demanding Kaiser improve staffing levels and invest in its current workforce. More than 58,000 Kaiser employees are members of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West.

The strike authorization covers nurses, pharmacists, midwives, physical therapists and others represented by United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals. About 7,000 United Steelworkers union members, including housekeeping attendants, customer service representatives and pharmacy technicians, also voted to strike if necessary.

“We ask that our employees reject a call to walk away from the patients who need them. Our priority is to continue to provide our members with high-quality, safe care. In the event of any kind of work stoppage, our facilities will be staffed by our physicians along with trained and experienced managers and contingency staff,” Kaiser Permanente responded.

Health care workers and allies will begin picketing across Northern California on Monday, but Fresno will have its own day of demonstrations on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The union, SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, is a health care justice union with more than 100,000 members – health care workers, patients and health care activists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.