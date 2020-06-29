FAT institutes health and safety measures for travelers

Fresno Yosemite International Airport image via City of Fresno.

published on June 29, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced Friday it implemented health and safety measures to protect passengers and employees.

The decision comes as a part of the “Ready To Move You Forward” campaign, which highlights the new measures implemented to create a healthy and comfortable environment for passengers. The airport is following the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

“Together we are committed to maintaining the highest level of care for our passengers and help to reconnect people when they are ready to travel,” said Kevin Meikle, director of aviation. “While we know there are travel concerns, we want to assure the public that the necessary precautions are in place to offer peace of mind while at the airport and in the air.”

FAT has remained open over the last few months to provide essential air travel and the movement of cargo, military operations and special air units crucial for public safety.

An online resource page will soon be launched for the airports website, which will note the latest health and safety measures by FAT and the airlines, as well as special travel, offers.

Some of the newest health and safety measures include: daily enhanced cleaning practices, designated entrance and exit doors, the installation of over 100 plastic glass partitions at counters, boarding podiums, cashiers counters, and parking exit booths, and increased hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport.