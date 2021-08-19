Noble Credit Union named a ‘Best in State’

published on August 19, 2021 - 5:00 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Fresno credit union topped a list by Forbes naming it a “Best in State” after getting the input of banking customers.

Noble Credit Union was the only credit union in the Central Valley to place in the top 10.

The credit union has been stationed locally since 1941, and this is the second time in three years that Noble Credit Union has been voted a top credit union in the state.

“This continued recognition from our members demonstrates that our unerring dedication to treating our members with compassion and respect has found a welcome home within our community,” said Noble President and CEO Susan Ryan. “Our goal has never been to achieve this kind of recognition. Our single goal is to provide our members with a path to financial security and to partner with them every step of the way.”

Noble recognizes its deep and sincere partnership with its members as part of Forbes’ mention. The list is generated by a Forbes partnership with market research firm Statista to survey people across the country about their banking relationships.

Financial institutions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction as well as trust, customer services, financial advice, branch services, terms and conditions and digital services. Noble took the highest score in the terms and conditions category, which was an indication that it provides low-cost products and services, low rates and convenience.

The credit union serves over 100,000 members at eight locations spread throughout Fresno, Clovis, Selma and Madera.

“The Board of Directors and the staff of Noble Credit Union extend their appreciation to their credit union members for this recognition,” said Ryan. “We will never lose sight of our purpose for existing – not for our financial profit but for your financial security.”