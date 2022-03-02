Nitro Circus selects Chukchansi Park for tour stop

The Nitro Circus extreme sports showcase comes to Chukchansi Park July 29. Photo via Nitro Circus

The Nitro Circus will bring its high-flying sensations and jaw-dropping stunts to Chukchansi Park on July 29.

Featuring NBC “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitor Ryan “R Willy” Williams and the Contraption Kings, and Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, Nitro Circus provides spectators extreme stunts, bone-crushing fails and comedic moments, according to a news release.

Their new show, “Good, Bad and Rad,” presented by A SHOC energy drinks, begins touring on June 2. Fresno is the second-to-last stop, with the tour wrapping up the following night in Los Angeles.

“I can’t wait to hit the road with this new show,” said Williams. “The production team have really outdone themselves this time.”

Fotheringham, whose refusal to let his wheelchair limit him, helped bring fans of Nitro Circus to the Paralympic Games he participated in 2016, performing a nationally televised frontflip in Rio De Janeiro opening ceremonies.

Alongside the Contraption Kings and Fotheringham will be motocross legend Adam Jones, Australian FMX stars Blake “Bilko” Williams and Jarryd McNeil, as well as FMX athlete Kassie Boone and skateboarding pro Beaver Fleming, among others.

“Good Bad and Rad” will also spotlight some of the new talent in their Chukchansi Park showcase.

Since its first North American tour in 2014, Nitro Circus has performed in five continents and established itself as a major live event entertainment show. Having performed over 360 shows in over 30 countries in stadiums, arenas and festivals, Nitro Circus looks forward to thrilling the Central Valley.

“We have some sick surprises in store for our North American fans, and to get ready, I’ve been working hard at R Willy Land, cooking up some huge new tricks that I am so pumped to finally debut,” said Williams.