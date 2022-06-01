‘Nick the Greek’ bringing gyros, bowls to Villaggio

Nick the Greek is coming to Fresno's Villaggio Shopping Center in the former DOY Grill space. Photo by Google user kuldip vashist



Written by Ben Hensley published on June 1, 2022

Fans of Greek cuisine will have another spot to pick up their gyros, bowls and salads this summer at the Villaggio Shopping Center with a new restaurant offering a quick and convenient opportunity for Valley residents.

Popular Bay Area restaurant Nick the Greek hopes to open its new Fresno location at 7675 N. Blackstone Ave., Ste. 115, in mid-July, bringing more Mediterranean food to the same location that recently housed a DOY Grill location.

Aside from Fresno, the Bay Area-based restaurant is expanding to multiple markets including new franchises in Northern and Southern California, as well as Nevada, Kansas, Arizona and Texas.

“All the corporate stores are in San Jose,” said Jatinder Singh, CEO of Gyros in Motion, DBA Nick the Greek. “There are stores in the LA area, there’s a store in San Diego, but as for us moving into the Central Valley, I’m the one who’ll be bringing this brand into that area.”

Singh, who has more than 30 years of experience in franchising restaurants, initially hoped to open a new location in the San Jose area before connections with other franchisees recommended Fresno.

Singh hopes to open at least one more store in Clovis before exploring further expansion in the area.

“The first one has taken over a year now; it’s been a long process that’s finally coming to fruition,” he said.

Franchising fees and legal work for a second location is already completed while the search for a suitable second location continues.

As for the location at Villaggio, Singh’s plans are for the location to be opened by mid-July.

Once open, Nick the Greek will operate from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, offering take-out, delivery, online ordering, as well as dine-in options.