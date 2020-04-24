NFL quarterback, Valley native tackles cancer with auction

Josh Allen photo via charitybuzz.com.



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on April 24, 2020 - 2:40 PM

As the COVID-19 pandemic puts sporting events on hold across the country, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been in Fresno, working to stay sharp and in shape for the start of the season — whenever that may be.

“I wish I was back in Buffalo working out with my team right now,” Allen said. “But unfortunately circumstances have dictated it to be otherwise.”

Despite the setback, he says that he and the rest of the Bills are rolling with the punches. They meet virtually Monday through Thursday with each other and the coaches, trying to stay focused on the game plan.

But that hasn’t stopped Allen from playing some “Call of Duty” on his down time. And now he hopes to put that pastime towards a good cause for the Central Valley.

As part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Central Valley’s Man and Woman of the Year event for 2020, Allen is auctioning off himself to raise funds for research and resources for those battling blood cancers. The highest bidder will get the opportunity to have a session with Allen to play their choice of Madden, Call of Duty, FIFA or Fortnite.

Both of Allen’s grandfathers battled cancer. At Firebaugh High School, he was a candidate for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year, and has continued his involvement with the organization alongside his sister, Nicala.

“It does feel good to help and in times that we’ve never really seen before, especially in our generation of going through such a crisis as this,” Allen said. “It’s very important that people that can help and should help do help.”

The auction ends April 30. Those interested can make their bids at: https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/virtual-video-game-session-with-buffalo-bills-qb-josh-2029200?fbclid=IwAR1kjXnhsDCgXdp0VqmnBwZlIMw_bPgh5RiA5fy-wl1GDg_EKJfjejAVrF0.