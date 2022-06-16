16 Jun

NextGen TV hitting five new local stations

KMPH Fox 26 is one of at least six local broadcast stations transitioning to NextGen TV.

published on June 16, 2022 - 1:22 PM
Written by

After a decade of planning and preparation, the Fresno-Visalia market will benefit from NextGen TV expansion to five local broadcast television stations.

NextGen TV is heralded as a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology launching on KGPE (CBS), KMPH-TV (Fox 26), KSEE (NBC), KNSO (Telemundo) and KFRE-TV (CW). The conversion to ATSC 3.0 transmission, which powers NextGen TV, is seen as the most significant technology upgrade since 2009 when TV broadcasts transitioned to high-definition digital signals.

In a KMPH story announcing NextGen TV, Fox 26 General Manager Matt Morse said: “It means you’ve (sic) gonna get a quality television picture that you’ve never had before. The true 4K experience, also sound. You’re gonna have amazing sound quality just like movie theater style.”

This comes in addition to KMCF-Channel 6’s recent adaptation of NextGen TV by Cocola Broadcasting.

NextGen TV is based on the same fundamental technology as the internet and digital apps and improves broadcasters’ reach to viewers and offers brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to the picture on screen, according to a news release.

It also adds a new dimension to TV viewing called Voice+ dialogue enhancement, which brings voices to the foreground for better audio. Uniform sound quality will transfer across channels so viewers can avoid excessive volume changes when switching channels.

All programming of participating stations will continue to be available in the existing high-definition format. BitPath, a broadcast data network, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the Fresno-Visalia market.

NextGen TV services are already available in more than 45 cities across the country. Viewers can learn more at www.watchnextgentv.com

Related story: So-called ‘NextGen’ TV standard comes to Fresno

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should Fresno sever ties with Advance Peace over security concerns?
22 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by