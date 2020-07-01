Newsom: Dine-in to end again for at least three weeks



Written by Frank Lopez published on July 1, 2020 - 1:00 PM

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that business operations indoors will cease immediately for counties that have been on the Covid-19 watch list for three consecutive days.

Restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms are to close, effective immediately. These businesses will still be allowed to operate outdoors.

There are 19 counties listed in total, including Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties.

Bars must close all operations, even if they are operating outdoors.

The governor said in Wednesday’s Covid-19 update press conference that the restrictions would remain in place for at least three weeks.

The governor said his office will be working with casinos on tribal lands who might still operate their casinos in certain counties, but with certain procedures.

“This doesn’t mean restaurants are shut down,” Newsom said. “It means that we’re trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can — these mixed activities, these concentrated activities — and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus.”