New River Park nail salon finally able to open

Apollo Nailspa was able to open for two days in December before closing due to Covid restrictions. It has the green light to open once again. Photo via Apollo Nailspa Facebook page



Written by Breann Hardy published on January 28, 2021 - 2:49 PM

Covid restrictions make grand openings complicated for new businesses. Apollo Nailspa had only been open for two days before being shut down due to Covid-19 restrictions. But as of Jan. 26, they were allowed to reopen – hopefully for good.

Apollo Nailspa’s new location is in River Park, across from Target and next to Five Below.

The new nail salon has 21 pedicure chairs and 18 manicure stations, and also offers waxing service.

Apollo offers a wide range of dip nail colors and high quality products, including nail paint for children.

They opened briefly in the beginning of December 2020 when restrictions had been lifted.

“Two days later we had to shut down,” said Eric Nguyen, who owns both Apollo Nailspa and Venus Nails & Spa in Fresno.

Nguyen said they were under construction in early 2020, and had a designated open date in May 2020, but finally got permission to open Tuesday after the San Joaquin Valley region’s stay at home order was lifted. Under the purple tier, in which Fresno County is currently operating, nail salons can operate indoors with modifications.

Nguyen said the location in River Park seemed like a good fit to get more foot traffic. But even with big box stores like Target, Best Buy and Ashley Furniture nearby, he said it has been a slow opening for the past couple days.

“I don’t know what to do at this point either,” he said.

Nguyen hopes customers feel secure, especially since the salon is 2,789 square feet, allowing room to social distance.

“We have a bigger place and people feel more safe when they come here,” Nguyen said.

They hope to stay open for good this time.



Tracy Kashian, public relations for River Park, is happy to welcome the nail salon to the Marketplace at River Park because it’s not something that portion of River Park has had before.

“They are a great addition to the Marketplace; they fill a need that is missing. This space is so large, with 21 pedicure stations and 18 manicure stations, they will need extra parking and this location has it!” said Kashian.